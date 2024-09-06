Video: EasyJet Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing In Munich After Drunk Passenger Causes Chaos Mid-Air

The incident took place on Tuesday. (Representative pic)

An EasyJet flight, bound for Kos International Airport in Greece, was forced to make an emergency landing at Munich International Airport after an allegedly drunk passenger caused midair chaos and terrorised others onboard. According to the New York Post, the incident took place on Tuesday. The trouble began about two hours after flight U28235 took off from London Gatwick Airport. As the Airbus A320 flew through some turbulence during the scheduled four-hour flight, the passenger, who was clearly intoxicated, stood up to disrupt the flight and also berated the Captain.

A video shared on X by @FlightModeblog captured the dramatic aftermath. In the clip, passengers were seen erupting into cheers, with some even shouting, "Get off, you loser", as German police escorted the rowdy traveller off the plane. Another passenger also received applause for reportedly holding the man down until the Captain landed the plane safely.

Take a look at the video below:

According to The Post, EasyJet said that the emergency landing stemmed from a "passenger behaving disruptively on board".

The outlet reported that the passenger, whose identity hasn't been revealed, got into a war of words with other passengers. He even broke the onboard intercom and fought with the flight crew, which led to a brawl and the traveller being detained.

"Safety is easyJet's highest priority and our cabin crew are trained to assess and act quickly and appropriately in all situations to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time," the airline told The Post. "While such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard," it added.

The remaining passengers, on the other hand, disembarked the plane and received hotel and meal accommodations overnight before the flight departed for Greece on Wednesday. "While this was outside of our control, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused," the airline said.

Also Read | Harris Or Trump? 'Nostradamus' Of US Presidential Elections Makes Final Prediction For 2024

Meanwhile, in another incident, a US man was arrested in August for his alleged disruptive and life-threatening behaviour on an American Airlines flight. Twenty-six-year-old Eric Nicholas Gapco, travelling on flight 2101 from Seattle to Dallas on July 18, exhibited what authorities described as "unruly" behaviour.

Apart from propositioning a female crew member for sex, Gapco also reportedly attempted to open the plane's door mid-flight multiple times, forcing the emergency landing. According to the outlet, he removed his shirt mid-flight and began inhaling on a vape pen while cursing and hitting on a crew member, proposing to her for sex. The passenger also allegedly assaulted a flight attendant.