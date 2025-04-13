Watch: Donald Trump's Dance Moves At UFC Event In Miami

US President Donald Trump drew headlines on Saturday night not just for his presence at UFC 314 in Miami, but also for his spontaneous dance.

Arriving to thunderous applause and chants of "USA," Trump entered the Kaseya Center alongside UFC President Dana White and his granddaughter Kai Trump. The packed crowd, many of whom wore red MAGA hats, stood to welcome him with cheers and handshakes, reported Associated Press.

The moment that turned heads came when Trump broke into a brief dance - a slow combination of air punches and a slight hip sway - reminiscent of his familiar rally moves, usually performed to the tune of "YMCA" by the Village People.

The featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes was the main event at UFC 314, but Trump's entrance quickly became the night's most shared highlight online.

Watch the video here:

Trump was joined by several members of his administration and Republican allies, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and White House aides Steven Cheung and Taylor Budowich.

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio and Senator Ted Cruz were also in attendance, according to the AP report. Also spotted in the audience was Elon Musk, attending the event with his son X.

The White House also posted on X (formerly Twitter), "President Trump Makes EPIC Entrance at UFC 314 in Miami. CROWD ERUPTS IN USA CHANT"

????????President Trump Makes EPIC Entrance at UFC 314 in Miami



The video soon went viral, drawing varied reactions from users.

One of them wrote, “No one can match the vibe of Trump.”

Another commented, “Trump's UFC 314 dance moves? You won't believe it. He's got the crowd cheering. More rhythm than expected. Miami's energy? Off the charts. Even Dana White was impressed. Is this a future TikTok trend?”

“More iconic than the moonwalk,” read one comment, referring to Michael Jackson's legendary dance move.

A Trump supporter wrote, “All cheers, USA chants, & All Smiles!! I love this!!! President Trump is our USA fighter!!!! MAGA in the house!!!”

The event marked Trump's first UFC appearance since taking office in January 2025. A long-time enthusiast of combat sports, Trump has often attended major sporting events, including the Super Bowl, Daytona 500 and UFC matches.

In November 2024, he sat cage-side at a UFC title fight in New York following his 2024 election win. He was also recently seen at the LIV Golf tournament hosted at his Miami golf course.