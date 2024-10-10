Watch: Dog, Left Tied To Fence Amid Hurricane Milton, Rescued By Cops

As Hurricane Milton made landfall on the Florida coast, a shocking video of a dog abandoned and tied to a fence in deep water has gone viral. The helpless dog, left by its owners, was tied to a chicken-wire fence near Interstate 75 in Tampa on Wednesday, USA Today reported.

The viral video, posted on the Florida Highway Patrol in Tampa's X handle, shows an officer approaching the dog that appears to be a bull terrier and standing in water as high as his belly. As the officer came close to the dog, the pup started growling in fear. "It's okay," the officer can be heard saying.

As the dog started barking at the office, he said, "I don't blame you. It's okay buddy. It's okay".

While sharing the 35-second video, the agency wrote, "FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please…"

It soon went viral and garnered more than 10 million views. It also caught the attention of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who said the police would hold anyone accountable who abandoned their pets in the face of the hurricane.

"Thank you, @FHPTampa. It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm. FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable," DeSantis said.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) later said the dog was finally rescued and safe with police.

"The dog rescued by @FHPTampa is safe and receiving care. Troopers brought him to a vet, where he was examined for injuries and received a clean bill of health," it stated.

In the comments section, several users expressed anger over the "ridiculous" act of leaving the animal behind. Some even demanded legal action against the owners.

"This is ridiculous. The owner needs to face legal consequences," one person wrote.

Another one added, "People who harm children and pets are the lowest in society and need to be dealt with accordingly."

According to Forbes, over three million homes and businesses were left without electricity on Thursday after Hurricane Milton exited Florida as a category 1 storm.

The National Hurricane Center said that it has now shifted past the US state's east coast but continues to produce “damaging hurricane-force winds” and heavy rains.