Watch: Czech Influencer Drops 1 Million Dollars From Helicopter, People Rush To Collect It

People collected all the banknotes in less than an hour in plastic bags.

A Czech Republic influencer and TV host Kamil Bartoshek delighted people after he dropped $1 million from a helicopter near the town of Lysa nad Labem. Mr Bartoszek, better known by his pseudonym Kazma, had initially set out to gift a huge sum of money to just one winner under a contest. Participants were required to crack a code embedded in Kazma's movie 'Onemanshow: The Movie' to locate the money. However, no one was able to solve the riddle.

The influencer then came up with an alternate plan and decided to divide the money among all the contestants who had signed up. He sent them an email at six in the morning on Sunday with encrypted information about where he would drop the money. Keeping his promise, he arrived at the designated spot and at the specified time with a helicopter.

Kazma shared the video on his official Instagram account and captioned it as, ''The first real MONEY RAIN in the world! $1.000.000 dropped from a helicopter in the Czech Republic and no one has died or got injured. ''

''In a few days, a cargo helicopter will fly over the Czech Republic. He will have a container under him with a million dollars in dollar bills. This container has a giant door at the bottom. And in an instant the door of this container will open somewhere over the Czech Republic. When and where this will happen, only those who have activated their card will know a few hours in advance,'' announced Kazma before the set due date.

As money rained from the sky, thousands of people who had gathered in the field, collected all the banknotes in less than an hour in plastic bags. In a video posted online, people can be seen running through a field with bags, trying to collect as many one-dollar bills as possible. Some even brought umbrellas, in order to grab as much money as possible in the easiest way.

According to Kazma, the one-dollar bills were collected by about 4000 people.

Notably, each banknote was equipped with an affixed QR code with a link to an online platform where winners could donate money to charity.

''You gave us a lot of ideas on what we should do with the money that no one made. Most often you write to us these three things: help someone and donate money to something good, distribute it among the players who played our game, make another show with the money. So I thought about what to do with it, and then I thought we could combine these three things together,'' Kazma had said in a video, prior to the stunt.