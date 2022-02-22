Watch: Cyclist Tossed In The Air By Raging Bull During Race

The incident took place during Rock Cobbler, an 80-mile cycle course.

A cyclist, who was taking part in a race, was attacked by a bull in California, United States. He was one of the three cyclists attacked by the bull during the bicycle race, which took place on February 12.

In a video of the incident, which has now gone viral, the bull can be seen knocking over one of the cyclists. All three cyclists are safe.

The video of the incident was carried by Fox News, in which the anchor identified one of the three cyclists as Tony Inderbitzin. The bull is seen tossing him in the air.

The incident took place during Bianchi Rock Cobbler, an 80-mile cycle course in the Bakersfield area. The contest's website describes it as “stupidly hard”.

“Before the race, the ranchers drove it to the far side of their large ranch,” one of the cycling enthusiasts and participant Richard pepper told New York Post. “Yet the bull came back to the section where the race was going through.”

The bull soon fled the scene as seen in the video.

Sam Ames, the creator of the Rock Cobbler, spoke about the incident on Instagram in which he confirmed that three people “got tangled up with that bull”.

He further said in the video that all the riders came home safe and were “drinking beers”. Ames added that two out of three even finished the race.