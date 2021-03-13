Watch: 'Caught In Action,' Says NASA On Spacewalk By 2 Astronauts

US space agency NASA today shared a video of a pair of astronauts.

The 1-minute-video shows astronauts Mike Hopkins leaving the space station to join his colleague Victor Glover, already on his spacewalk.

"Caught in action! Check out @Astro_illini leaving or "egressing" the @Space_Station. Already outside the hatch, he is joining @AstroVicGlover for the duo's second spacewalk together. - Glover's or "Ike's" suit has red stripes - Hopkins' or" Hopper's" suit has no stripes," NASA tweeted along with the video.

The spacewalk is scheduled to last approximately six and a half hours.

The astronauts are scheduled to perform a variety of tasks that could not be completed on a series of previous outings in space.

The astronauts are tasked to "relocate ammonia jumper cables, install a structural "stiffener" on the airlock thermal cover, and complete the connection of payload cables on the new Bartolomeo platform on the Columbus module," NASA had said in a release earlier.

Other tasks will include the replacement of a wireless communications antenna on the Unity module.