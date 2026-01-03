Watch: Brave Firefighter Rescues Dog From Icy Pond In Rhode Island

A heartwarming video of a firefighter saving a dog from an icy pond has won the hearts of social media users. The five-year-old golden retriever, named Phoenix, was walking with his owner near the Little Massachaug Pond in Rhode Island, US, when he fell into the frozen water body.

After being informed about the emergency, the Westerly Police Department, Westerly Ambulance Corps, Inc., and Watch Hill Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. The rescuers spotted Phoenix struggling in the centre of the pond. The owner managed to avoid the fall and was waiting on the shore.

The now-viral clip showed one of the firefighters swimming towards Phoenix, who paddled toward the man. The man could be seen grabbing hold of the dog before signalling his teammates to help him.

"Phoenix and the rescuers were safely brought back to shore and were all doing well when on scene," the Misquamicut Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Reacting to the daring rescue, social media users lauded the firefighters for stepping up and taking care of Phoenix.

"God bless you for saving that pup. Responders like you remind us that there is good and kindness," said one user, while another added: "Wow, that's a true hero in my book. Pray they are both okay."

A third commented: "You guys are top notch and true professionals! Thank you for caring enough about an animal in distress! You all are true examples of what firefighters really are!!"

Afterwards, the firefighters were evaluated for possible hypothermia after the incident. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the rescue. It is unclear whether the dog received any injuries in the incident.

"All of the Chiefs from MFD and WHFD extend kudos to everyone involved for their quick response and teamwork this morning," Misquamicut Fire said.