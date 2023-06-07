Watch: Boy, Trying To Get To His Mother, Leads US Cops On Chase In Stolen SUV

A dashcam video released by the police shows the car driving erratically.

A 10-year-old boy in the US gave the police and other motorists a tough time after stealing an SUV and driving it on the highway. The police said that the boy stole his mother's car - a 2017 model Buick Encore - in Buena Vista in Michigan, the police said in a series of tweets. The incident took place on May 27, they added. The police also said that the boy, who is shorter than 5 feet, stole the car "because he was trying to get to his mother in Detroit".

A dashcam video released by the Michigan State Police shows the Buick driving erratically and drifting from one lane to another along Interstate 75.

"The Trooper was behind the suspect for about a mile with lights & sirens activated while OnStar disabled the Buick, allowing for a safe stop. Thankfully, nobody was injured in this incident," the police wrote on Twitter.

The boy had allegedly taken the car from a residence on Hess Avenue in Buena Vista, according to People Magazine.

The police said in tweets that they were alerted about the stolen vehicle driving on the highway. The drivers on the road had called the emergency number 911 to alert police about the dangerous drivers.

When the police spotted the car and tried to stop it, the boy initially did not comply. "OnStar was able to disable the vehicle safely and car came to a stop after bumping into a guardrail causing minor damage to the vehicle," a police tweet said.

The "juvenile driver" ran from the car but was taken into custody nearby.