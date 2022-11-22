Watch: As Saudi Arabia Beats Argentina, Fans Mock Lionel Messi With Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration

The 23-second video has over 1.7 million views on Twitter

Saudi Arabia stunned two-time champions Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar. This is one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. The Saudi Arabia fans teased Lionel Messi and Argentina by using Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' celebration. The video of the celebration has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the fans can be seen revelling in an impromptu rendition of the celebration after the shocking win. Ronaldo has a unique way of celebrating goals. The player jumps high and does a mid-air pirouette and shouts "siu!" It means 'Yes' in Spanish.

Watch the video here:

Saudi Arabia fans do Cristiano Ronaldo's SIU after beating Lionel Messi's Argentina. Wicked!!pic.twitter.com/umBzhCkAze — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) November 22, 2022

The 23-second video has over 1.7 million views on Twitter. A user commented, "I don't know why I'm happy to see Argentina lose. Oh sorry. It's because I love Ronaldo." Another user commented, "I can't lie, I did the suii as well." The third user commented, "And yet Utd fans still show disrespect to the GOAT because of a relatively unknown bald manager with 2 meaningless Dutch titles. If CR7 had put in a performance like Messi did he'd of got lambasted for it big time."

Lionel Messi's goal from the spot provided Argentina with the lead only in the 10th minute of the game, but Saleh Al-Shehri's goal in the 48th minute brought the match in the balance. Salem Aldawsari then scored in the 53rd minute to see his side getting closer to a stunning victory. The scoreline remained unchanged for the remaining part of the game and Saudi Arabia emerged triumphant.

Playing a risky high defensive line, the athletic Saudi Arabian side rode on its luck in the first half when three times Argentina had the ball in the net, only to be denied by offside calls on all occasions.

But in a chaotic start to the second half, the Saudi Arabians swarmed all over Lionel Scaloni's team and scored twice as the Arab nation beat the South Americans for the first time in five attempts.