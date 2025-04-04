Microsoft's 50th anniversary has reunited three CEOs of the company, co-founder Bill Gates, former CEO Steve Ballmer, and CEO Satya Nadella but with an interesting catch. The company's AI bot - Copilot, interviewed and roasted the three CEOs.

Nadella shared the conversation between the Copilot and the rest of them sharing lighthearted jokes and one-liners, on his social media.

The conversation kicks off with Nadella asking the Copilot to "wrap it up by asking or maybe roast giving us each an AI roast?" to which Microsoft's AI-powered assistant says, "Alright, Satya. Let's spice it up."

Three Microsoft CEOs walk into a room on Microsoft's 50th anniversary … and are interviewed by Copilot! pic.twitter.com/5E8wHCDV92 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 4, 2025

The Copilot continues, "Steve, we'll start with you. Your enthusiasm is legendary, but do you ever worry that your energy might short-circuit the AI? I mean, even robots need a coffee break after your pep talks."

Ballmer replied saying, "Come on, dude. If you can't handle me, you can't handle a huge percentage of the world's population. We're counting on you."

"Fair point, Steve", the Copilot responds and shifts it's attention to Bill Gates. It said, "Now, Bill, you've got that signature thoughtful gaze, but do you ever think the AI might feel intimidated by your intense thinking face? I mean, it's like it's waiting for a blue screen moment".

Gates countered, "I hope so. I mean, that's all I've got left is these AIs get so damn intelligent. It's just that gaze and my willingness to criticise that differentiates me."

The Copilot then compliments Gates saying, "And it's a formidable gaze indeed, Bill." On that Steve came up with a witty comeback, "Copilot, would you ever be willing to criticise him?"

"Absolutely. Criticism is where growth happens", the Copilot answers.

Lastly, the Copilot asked Nadella a thoughtful question, "Satya, AI seems to be your best buddy. But ever worry that your deep passion for AI could one day have it running the show, leaving you to just enjoy the ride?"

Nadella chose a cricket analogy to support his answer, "Well, the day AI can play like the best cricket player that I enjoy, that's the day it can run the show as far as I'm concerned."

"Touche, Satya. Let's see if it can hit a century in cricket, and then we'll talk. This has been a blast, gentlemen," the Copilot added.

The Copilot concluded the conversation on a light note saying, "Here's to another 50 years of innovation and adventure. Cheers". To which Gates asked, "Whatever that means to an AI. Does it drink?"

One user commented on X, "It's so… empty. Like there's nothing of value or substance in the small talk. One day this might be great, but this isn't anywhere close yet", while another added, "😂 This was fun and insightful"

On its 50th anniversary, Microsoft has launched new pages on its website to highlight its journey over the past five decades. The pages detail the company's growth, milestones, and innovations. It also offers a vision for the next 50 years, during which, Microsoft plans to continue turning its innovation into enduring value for its users, the company said.

The company also shared a detailed timeline of its journey, dating back to 1975 when Bill Gates and Paul Allen started Microsoft.

