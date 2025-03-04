Watch: AI-Generated Video Shows Trump's Rise To Power, From Child To President

A viral video on X has been making waves online, showcasing a comprehensive AI-generated timeline of US President Donald Trump's life, spanning from his childhood to his return to the White House in 2025. This digital biography kicks off with an image of Trump as a youngster in 1949 and meticulously highlights pivotal moments, including his stint at New York Military School in 1964 and his graduation from the prestigious Wharton Business School in 1968.



As the video progresses, it delves into Trump's impressive business milestones, such as taking the reins of the Trump Organization in 1971, opening the iconic Trump Tower in New York City in 1983, and publishing his best-selling book, The Art of the Deal, in 1986. Additionally, the video showcases Trump's notable media appearances, including his stint on Saturday Night Live in 2002 and the launch of the reality TV show, The Apprentice, in 2004.

The evolution of Donald J. Trump.. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oSAXGczIB1 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) March 3, 2025

The video then seamlessly transitions to Trump's political career, highlighting his historic victory in the 2016 presidential election and culminating with him assuming the role of the 47th US president in 2025. This AI-generated video has received mixed reactions online.

One X user pointed out how the video missed Trump's cameo in Home Alone 2," Skipped right over Home Alone 2??!", while another noted similarities between Trump and his son Barron, "Barron looks so much like his dad in President Trump's youth pics!"

Another user specified how the video missed controversial bits of Trump's life, "You missed out the cool parts, like where he went bankrupt several times, became a convicted felon, hung with Jeffery Epstein. Literally all the best parts."

You missed out the cool parts, like where he went bankrupt several times, became a convicted felon, hung with Jeffery Epstein. Literally all the best parts. — SYMAEON (@symaeon) March 4, 2025

Interestingly, another AI-generated video featuring Trump made headlines recently, showcasing a futuristic "Trump Gaza" scenario, complete with a golden Trump statue and bearded belly dancers.

