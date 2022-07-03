'Respect To The Diva': Video Shows Adele Pausing London Concert Midway To Help Fans

Adele returned to stage for her first concert in five years. (File)

British singer-songwriter Adele is winning hearts online after videos of her stopping a live concert to help a fan in distress surfaced on social media.

On July 1, Adele was performing in London during the BST Hyde Park Festival when she paused her concert to assist distressed fans who might have felt suffocated or claustrophobic in the crowded venue. In the video, she was seen instructing her band to stop playing as she approached the front of the stage. She also pointed out to the show's security the fans who were in need of help.

Watch the video below:

Just wanna say mad respect to Adele for stopping the show and making a scene when she thought someone was in trouble and needed help from security. That was a crowd of 65,000+ and she still did it. it really is that easy. #AdeleBSTpic.twitter.com/PBXdJChNuP — kieran (@Kieran_sw) July 1, 2022

In the clip, Adele is seen saying, “Stop, stop, stop” as she pauses in the middle of singing ‘Skyfall'. She walks closer to the crowd and asks for security. She then directs them to the distressed fan and says, “Do you need security's help? Right in the middle there, can you see where they're all waving? Can you see over there, can you get over there? They're coming, they're coming. Everyone move out of the way, please.”

According to Page Six, during her two-hour set, the singer stopped her show four times to get help to several concertgoers who left needing medical attention. After finding out that some of her fans waited for the singer for over seven hours in the heat, Adele also sent water out to those at the front of the loaded audience.

The internet lauded the British singer for her kind gesture. “Just wanna say mad respect to Adele for stopping the show and making a scene when she thought someone was in trouble and needed help from security. That was a crowd of 65,000+ and she still did it. it really is that easy. #AdeleBST,” wrote one user.

“She didn't just stop. She walked over and made sure she could see. Love it,” added another. A third user wrote, “Respect to the diva. This is what we call humanity.”

The Grammy Award winner returned to the stage in front of a live audience for her first concert in five years.