Watch: 25-Foot Anaconda Crosses Brazil Road, Brings Traffic To Standstill

Pedestrians and commuters in Brazil were in for a shock when a giant anaconda slithered onto a highway and crossed the road. The 25-feet long snake, was captured on a video taken by frightend onlookers.

In the video, which has now gone viral, the huge snake is seen sliding across the highway divider, prompting motorists to stop their vehicles and get out to the green anaconda's way. The giant retile slowly made its way across the lanes of the road and disappeared into nearby bushes even as people captured the sight on their phones.

Welcome to Brazil pic.twitter.com/PBti3mIabC — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 5, 2024

As the snake crossed the road, onlookers also directed the traffic, ensuring that the snake could safely exit the scene without harming anyone.

The footage shared on Twitter has been viewed more than 10 million times and has received 59,000 likes, with several users sharing their awe at the sight of the giant snake so close to humans.

One user said, "This is a big beautiful snake." Another praised the viewer's actions, saying, "Thanks for making the video." A third voiced his apprehension, saying, "It's very scary."