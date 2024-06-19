Watch: 2 Arrested For Spraying Orange Substance On Stonehenge In UK

Activists from the Just Stop Oil group sprayed an orange substance

UK police said Wednesday that officers had arrested two people after environmental activists sprayed an orange substance on Stonehenge, the renowned prehistoric UNESCO World Heritage Site in southwest England.

Just stop oil protestors damage Stonehenge 😭

pic.twitter.com/HSQvfWIdNh — Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 19, 2024

"We have arrested two people following an incident at Stonehenge this afternoon," Wiltshire Police said, as footage posted on social media showed activists from the Just Stop Oil group spraying an orange substance on two of the megalithic monuments.

