Washington Post's Obit Headline On ISIS Chief Triggers Outrage, Memes

Feared ISIS commander Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi has been declared dead by US President Donald Trump

The Washington Post, one of the most respected publications in the world, was fiercely criticised over a headline it chose for an obituary notice for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive Islamic State chief, who died on Saturday during a United States military operation in Syria. The obituary was carried on the publication's website.

Confirmation of the death of Baghdadi was delivered by US President Donald Trump at around 6.30 pm IST on Sunday night.

"Last night the United States brought the world's No. 1 terrorist leader to justice," Trump said in a televised announcement from the White House. "He was a sick and depraved man, and now he's gone."

While many have questioned the need for the Washington Post to have published an obituary for one of the world's most wanted terrorists, interestingly the headline for which the paper is being trolled - "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at the helm of Islamic State, dies at 48" - was changed from the original "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Islamic Chief "terrorist-in-chief", dies at 48".

They had it right the first time.



The Washington Post changed the headline on its Al-Baghdadi obituary from “Islamic State's terrorist-in-Chief” to “austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State.” pic.twitter.com/cs243EVz7W — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) October 27, 2019

The headline provoked myriad responses from twitter users around the world and resulted in #WaPoDeathNotice and #WashingtonPost trending in several countries, including India with Sasmit Patra, a Rajya Sabha MP, hitting out at the "preposterous headline". The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader even offered the Post an alternate headline - "Most Wanted Terrorist Killed".

#WaPoDeathNotices Such preposterous headlines should not surprise India. Pakistani headlines eugolise dead terrorists as freedom fighters. Most hilarious is referencing it under Obituaries. Headline could simply have read - Most Wanted Terrorist Killed. pic.twitter.com/YZFXJL95Tv — Dr. Sasmit Patra (@sasmitpatra) October 28, 2019

Indian twitter users provided their own unique spin on the #WaPoDeathNotice trend, with several references to legendary Bollywood villain Mogambo, who was played by the late Amrish Puri in the 1987 film "Mr India".

Retired Army General Mogambo, an electronics buff, who spent his life seeking happiness, dies in mysterious blast.@iAMs3Live

#WaPoDeathNotices — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 28, 2019

The Elon Musk of India, India's Missile Man, Mogambo, passes away aged 54. His life was dominated by his 2 passions: giving people unusual baths, and lighting firecrackers in unusual places.

Tragically killed by a vagrant who pushed the wrong button.#WaPoDeathNotices — Mahesh Shankar (@MaheshShankarS) October 28, 2019

Mogambo, an always happy ruler died at the age of 52 due to malfunctioning missiles design #WaPoDeathNotices — Ashfaq Khan (@AshfaqqKhann) October 28, 2019

Mogambo, ever smiling, always happy chemistry enthusiast and ballistics afficionado dies at 58. #WaPoDeathNotice — Hari Shenoy (@harishenoy) October 28, 2019

Famous, highly-prized, rebel, Gabbar Singh, passes away quietly in jail, mourned by his associates who ate his salt and bullets. He was known for his love of unusual dance forms, and for promoting a hands-free existence. #WaPoDeathNotices — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 28, 2019

Ajmal Kasab, student, backpacker and biryani connosieur, dies at 25 #WaPoDeathNoticespic.twitter.com/aFrgPUzosG — Ahmed Shariff (@TheAhmedShariff) October 28, 2019

Check out some of the other hilarous #WaPoDeathNotice and #WashingtonPost posts:

Osama bin Laden, father of 23, killed in home invasion #WaPoDeathNotices — Joe DeVito (@JoeDeVitoComedy) October 27, 2019

Thanos, noted rare gem collector and humanitarian, murdered during home invasion. #WaPoDeathNoticespic.twitter.com/V1DDPdIeqe — The Hunter (@mark65mc) October 27, 2019

Tweets announcing the demise of Marvel Comics character Thanos were popular, with at least one other user drawing on the same meme.

Thanos, environmentalist who took brave steps to confront overpopulation, died at 47.#WashPostObituaries#WaPoDeathNoticepic.twitter.com/6qjIwaSn4T — Austere Scholar Remso (@HeyRemso) October 28, 2019

Other tweets referenced Voldemort from the popular Harry Potter series of books and films, and John Wilkes Booth, the man who assassinated former American President Abraham Lincoln.

Cruella de Vil Animal rights activist, socialite and lover of fine furs, died in car crash. #WaPoDeathNoticespic.twitter.com/Ppe7ULJ6NB — Peggy Lyon (@GolfandSing) October 28, 2019

BREAKING: London authorities believe that the remains of "Jack the Ripper" have been discovered. This 19th century vigilante is best remembered for his relentless anti-corruption crusades and his masterful surgical skills. More details to follow. #WaPoDeathNoticespic.twitter.com/0dxlUL8Qmg — Queen Paola ???????? ???????? ???????? (@Paola_Dec1231) October 28, 2019

Local flying enthusiast perishes in water accident. #WaPoDeathNoticespic.twitter.com/5rTEVboM3R — Bruce Lamm (@OntheLamm) October 28, 2019

Transgender pioneer, hotelier, and devoted son, Norman Bates, dies after devoting his golden years to solitary contemplation. #WaPoDeathNoticespic.twitter.com/W8OmPzeSZb — Mike (@Doranimated) October 28, 2019

Noted author and amateur painter, 56, found dead in his basement. #WaPoDeathNoticespic.twitter.com/gdJBPYKSeI — Andrew John (@andyjaymold) October 28, 2019

John Wilkes Booth, celebrated actor and political activist, dead at 27. #WaPoDeathNoticespic.twitter.com/IQ9H3sa6S8 — The Queen ???????? (@Ferdamini) October 28, 2019

The Washington Post has since changed the headline of the obituary, which can be found here, to: "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic State, dies at 48".

Kristine Coratti Kelly, Vice President (Communications) and General Manager of Washington Post Live, has since tweeted an apology regarding the "al-Baghdadi obituary".

Regarding our al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly. — Kristine Coratti Kelly (@kriscoratti) October 27, 2019

"Regarding our al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly," she wrote on her official twitter account.

