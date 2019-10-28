Washington Post's Obit Headline On ISIS Chief Triggers Outrage, Memes

The Post, in an earlier version of an obit notice published shortly after the ISIS chief's death was announced, used this headline: "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at the helm of Islamic State, dies at 48"

World | Updated: October 28, 2019 12:38 IST
Feared ISIS commander Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi has been declared dead by US President Donald Trump


New Delhi: 

The Washington Post, one of the most respected publications in the world, was fiercely criticised over a headline it chose for an obituary notice for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive Islamic State chief, who died on Saturday during a United States military operation in Syria. The obituary was carried on the publication's website.

Confirmation of the death of Baghdadi was delivered by US President Donald Trump at around 6.30 pm IST on Sunday night.

"Last night the United States brought the world's No. 1 terrorist leader to justice," Trump said in a televised announcement from the White House. "He was a sick and depraved man, and now he's gone."

While many have questioned the need for the Washington Post to have published an obituary for one of the world's most wanted terrorists, interestingly the headline for which the paper is being trolled - "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at the helm of Islamic State, dies at 48" - was changed from the original "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Islamic Chief "terrorist-in-chief", dies at 48".

The headline provoked myriad responses from twitter users around the world and resulted in #WaPoDeathNotice and #WashingtonPost trending in several countries, including India with Sasmit Patra, a Rajya Sabha MP, hitting out at the "preposterous headline". The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader even offered the Post an alternate headline - "Most Wanted Terrorist Killed".

Indian twitter users provided their own unique spin on the #WaPoDeathNotice trend, with several references to legendary Bollywood villain Mogambo, who was played by the late Amrish Puri in the 1987 film "Mr India".

Check out some of the other hilarous #WaPoDeathNotice and #WashingtonPost posts:

Tweets announcing the demise of Marvel Comics character Thanos were popular, with at least one other user drawing on the same meme.

Other tweets referenced Voldemort from the popular Harry Potter series of books and films, and John Wilkes Booth, the man who assassinated former American President Abraham Lincoln.

The Washington Post has since changed the headline of the obituary, which can be found here, to: "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic State, dies at 48".

Kristine Coratti Kelly, Vice President (Communications) and General Manager of Washington Post Live, has since tweeted an apology regarding the "al-Baghdadi obituary".

"Regarding our al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly," she wrote on her official twitter account.



