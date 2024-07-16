Was Donald Trump Sleeping At Republican National Convention? Here's The Truth

The viral clip has amassed over 2.5 million views and 34,000 likes.

A video circulating on social media appears to show former US President Donald Trump dozing off during the Republican National Convention on Monday. According to a report in Newsweek, the now-viral clip was shot during Harmeet Dhillon's address. Mr Trump can be seen nodding off while JD Vance, his running mate, is seen next to him with his eyes open. Notably, the event marked his first public appearance since the assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 He Can't Stay Awake At The RNC!! He Sleep Bih!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 The Media Give Dude All The Passes!!! pic.twitter.com/dBK8rwMgng — Plies (@plies) July 16, 2024

"Sleepy Don," said a user.

Another commented, "wakey wakey donald!"

A third person said, "Bro really? How much sleep you think this man has gotten in 48 hours?"

An X user stated, "He literally just, by the grace of God, lived through an assassination attempt.. he then flew out to see his doctors and family, met with politicians, flew back for the RNC (let alone everything we don't see in the background he has had to do to ensure another attempt isn't made)"

"He's probably on super strong pain pills. Just a thought," remarked a user.

As per CBS News, Donald Trump's eyes were closed, not because he was asleep, but because the video was apparently taken during Pastor James Roemke's prayer. Mr Trump and JD Vance were among the large number of people in the crowd who had their eyes closed throughout the pastor's prayer. Some individuals uploaded Roemke's prayer video incorrectly, saying that Mr Trump was sleeping at the moment by editing out other audience members whose eyes were also closed.

The event has sparked a debate as Mr Trump frequently mocks US President Joe Biden, referring to him as "Sleepy Joe," to question his fitness for office. Notably, Mr Biden is the oldest president in American history at 81. Donald Trump said that the POTUS "almost fell asleep" on stage after his heavily criticised performance at the first presidential debate in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, in April, several journalists stated that the 78-year-old appeared to doze off several times during his criminal trial in New York, prompting Mr Biden to call him "Sleepy Don." However, Mr Trump denied falling asleep in the courtroom. The campaign told the Independent, "This is 100% Fake News coming from 'journalists' who weren't even in the court room."