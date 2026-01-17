"Want To Come Back": Indian Woman Sarabjeet Kaur's Viral Audio After Pak Marriage

An emotional audio clip has gone viral on social media, purportedly featuring Sarabjeet Kaur, an Indian woman who travelled to Pakistan for a Sikh pilgrimage in November last year and later converted to Islam and married a Pakistani man, bringing renewed attention to her case. In an unauthenticated audio clip, Kaur is believed to be speaking to her former husband in India, asking her to bring her back home, claiming that she was being harassed in Pakistan.

The 48-year-old Sikh woman, a resident of Amanipur village in the Kapurthala district of Punjab, was among 2,000 Sikh pilgrims who had entered Pakistan via the Wagah border from India in November last year to attend the festivities related to the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The pilgrims returned home after a few days, but Kaur went missing. A senior police officer in Lahore later said that Kaur contracted marriage with Nasir Hussain of Sheikhupura district, some 50 kilometres from Lahore, a day after she arrived in Pakistan on November 4.

Viral Audio

In the clip, Kaur is heard saying the condition was "not good" in Pakistan, as she was being harassed by the man she married and his family. She said she wants to return to India and asks the man to promise her he will not cause her any pain when she returns.

"I am being harassed here. I cannot live without my children. I used to give millions of rupees to people; I am a Sardarni, yet I am left pleading for money," the woman is heard saying, appealing to be allowed to return home.

The authenticity of the clip has not been independently verified.

Per media reports, the woman also allegedly said that she did not go to Pakistan as a spy but to get her obscene photos deleted.

Kaur alleged that Nasir Hussain, the man she married after converting to Islam, had her obscene photos in her possession, and she just wanted to get them removed, according to a Times of India report.

The Case

After Kaur and Hussain got married in Pakistan, they filed a petition in the Lahore High Court complaining that the police had conducted an illegal raid at their house in Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, and pressured them to end the marriage. Lahore High Court Justice Farooq Haider ordered the police to stop harassing the couple.

But Kaur was arrested and sent to a government-run shelter home in Lahore, a Punjab government source said on Wednesday.

"Instead of following the court order, the Punjab police apprehended the couple and sent Ms Kaur to Darul Aman (government-run shelter home) in Lahore," the source in the Punjab government told PTI.

He said the authorities want to deport Kaur while her husband is in police custody facing a case.

"The authorities already made an attempt to deport Kaur but failed due to the closure of the Wagah-Attari border," he said.

Earlier, in a video clip, Kaur said she approached the embassy in Islamabad to extend her visa and also applied for Pakistani nationality.

"I am a divorcee and wanted to marry Hussain; therefore, I came here for the purpose," she said.

Kaur was given a Muslim name, Noor, before the nikah ceremony. "I happily married Hussain," she added.

A former member of the Punjab Assembly, Mahinder Pal Singh, had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court alleging that it is likely that she is an "Indian spy". "Staying in Pakistan after the expiry of her visa is an illegal act as the matter is linked to Pakistan's national security," he said.

