'Proudly Voted For Blue': Jennifer Aniston Endorses Kamala Harris

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston has “proudly voted” for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, in the US presidential election.

In a social media post, the Friends star expressed her commitment to critical issues such as access to healthcare, reproductive freedom and a fair economy. “Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also sanity and human decency,” she wrote on X.



Addressing the current political climate, Aniston said, “Aren't you tired of this negativity towards each other? The intimidation and constant threats to those who do not think the same as the other?”



She urged voters to choose leaders who prioritise unity over discord. “Let's please end this era of fear, chaos, and the attacks on our democracy - and vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us,” she added.



With Election Day less than a week away, Aniston encouraged her followers to engage in discussions with friends, family and neighbours about the importance of voting. “We are so lucky we got to VOTE, and this election is in our hands!" she declared. She also underlined the importance of every individual's voice in shaping the nation's future. “Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your vote matters,” she wrote.

Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY.

Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters.

I… pic.twitter.com/93CmcssedW — Jennifer Anniston (@jenn1feraniston) October 30, 2024

Jennifer Aniston's endorsement of Kamala Harris comes after the controversy surrounding insensitive comments made by JD Vance, the running-mate of Republican candidate Donald Trump. Vance previously claimed in a Fox News interview that women without children, including Kamala Harris, whom he called “childless cat ladies,” lacked a “direct stake” in the country. The Ohio senator suggested such women were unfit for governance.



Aniston, who has shared her struggles with infertility in the past, responded in disbelief, considering such views came from a potential vice president. She shared a personal note, hoping Vance's daughter would have the chance to have children and not face barriers like infertility treatments, which he seemed to oppose.



Kamala Harris has been backed by other prominent celebrities and public figures in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election. Among her supporters are Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Eminem, Lizzo, Usher, Cardi B and Beyonce. Actors, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sarah Jessica Parker, George Clooney, Mindy Kaling and Robert De Niro, have also shown their support for Harris.