Zelensky Says "Will Respond" If Russia Does Not Follow 'Energy Ceasefire'

Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that his country would retaliate if Moscow did not agree to the "energy ceasefire" that US President Donald Trump unilaterally announced at the weekend.

"If Russia does not agree to an energy ceasefire, we will respond," Zelensky told the Warsaw Security Forum via videolink.

Trump sowed confusion when he announced an energy ceasefire between the two warring countries without providing details, sparking astonishment in Kyiv, silence from Moscow and support from Ukraine's Western allies.

"We are waiting for the details of the conversation between the Americans and the Russians, and we are waiting to see what specific steps the Americans are ready to take," Zelensky said.

Trump's announcement on Sunday came two days after he declared a temporary easing of US sanctions on Russian diesel, prompting outrage by European allies and Kyiv, who said it would only embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"If Russia wants us to stop our long-range strikes against its oil refineries and oil exports, then Russia must stop its strikes against our energy system and critical infrastructure and stop killing our people," Zelensky said.

Trump has previously taken to his Truth Social account to announce truces or other arrangements before either Kyiv or Moscow confirmed them.

"An energy ceasefire and other steps to reduce escalation and guarantee security are truly needed here in reality, not just on Truth Social," Zelensky said.

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