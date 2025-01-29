Zelensky Says Putin "Afraid" Of Negotiations On Ending Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Vladimir Putin was "afraid" of negotiations on ending the Ukraine war, after the Russian president ruled out direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

"Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and does everything possible to prolong the war," Zelensky posted on X.

Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and does everything possible to prolong the war. Every move he makes and all his cynical tricks are aimed at making the war endless.



In 2014, Russia started a hybrid war against… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 28, 2025

