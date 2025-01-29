Advertisement

Zelensky Says Putin "Afraid" Of Negotiations On Ending Ukraine War

"Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and does everything possible to prolong the war," Zelensky posted on X.

Read Time: 1 min
Zelensky Says Putin "Afraid" Of Negotiations On Ending Ukraine War
Zelensky's statement came after Putin ruled out direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.
Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Vladimir Putin was "afraid" of negotiations on ending the Ukraine war, after the Russian president ruled out direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

"Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and does everything possible to prolong the war," Zelensky posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Russia Ukraine War, Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin
