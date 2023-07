Zelensky urged Western allies for a "clear signal" on his country's NATO membership prospects.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday asked Western allies for a "clear signal" on his country's NATO membership prospects, on the eve of a key alliance summit in Lithuania.

"Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance. Not now, because now there's war, but we need a clear signal and this signal is needed right now," Zelensky said in a video message posted on Telegram.

