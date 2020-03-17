Volkswagen To Close Most European Plants Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted Volkswagen supply chains and sent demand plummeting.

German auto giant Volkswagen on Tuesday said the group was preparing to shutter most of its European plants as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts supply chains and sends demand plummeting.

"Production will be halted at our Spanish plants, Setubal in Portugal, Bratislava in Slovakia and the Lamborghini and Ducati plants in Italy before the end of this week," CEO Herbert Diess said.

"Most of the other German and European plants will begin preparing to suspend production, probably for two to three weeks."

