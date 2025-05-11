Vladimir Putin's "Direct Talks" Proposal To End Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday proposed direct talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

Following are key quotes translated into English by Reuters.

"It was not Russia that broke off negotiations in 2022. It was Kyiv. Nevertheless, we are proposing that Kyiv resume direct negotiations without any preconditions."

"Despite everything, we offer the Kyiv authorities to resume negotiations already on Thursday, in Istanbul."

"Let me remind you that as a result of these negotiations, a joint draft document was prepared, and it was initialed by the head of the Kyiv negotiating group, but at the insistence of the West, it was thrown into the trash."

"Russia has repeatedly made ceasefire initiatives."

"Kyiv authorities have not responded to any of our ceasefire proposals."

"During the three days of the declared ceasefire, Kyiv has made 5 attempts to attack the Russian border."