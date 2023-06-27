Vladimir Putin's Authority Not Weakened By Wagner Mutiny, Says Kremlin

The Kremlin said President Putin's authority had not been weakened by Wagner mutiny. (File)

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's authority had not been weakened by an armed mutiny launched last week by the Wagner mercenary group aimed at Russia's military leadership.

"We don't agree. Now there are a lot of ultra-emotional tantrums among political scientists and pseudo-political scientists," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered journalists who pointed to the claims during a briefing.

