Putin Was Aware Of Russian Election Interference: White House

Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of actions by state-funded news outlet RT to influence the 2024 US presidential election, the White House said on Wednesday.

"We believe Mr Putin was witting of these actions," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said after Washington indicted two RT employees and imposed sanctions on its top editors.

"He was witting of RT's activities."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)