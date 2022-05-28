Putin Warns Germany, France Against Sending More Weapons To Ukraine

Ukraine has been using a range of anti-tank missiles supplied by the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday warned the leaders of Germany and France against ramping up arms supplies to Ukraine, saying they could further destabilise the situation in the pro-Western country.

Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the continuing arms supplies to Ukraine were "dangerous", warning "of the risks of further destabilisation of the situation and aggravation of the humanitarian crisis," the Kremlin said.

