Vladimir Putin Visited 'Crime' Scenes In Occupied Ukraine: Kyiv

Kyiv on Tuesday accused President Vladimir Putin of visiting the scenes of Russian "crimes" after the Kremlin said the Russian leader had travelled to the regions of Kherson and Lugansk.

"Putin's degradation is impressive," tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said Putin was touring Ukraine's occupied territories "to enjoy the crimes of his minions for the last time."



