'Ball's In Your Court': Putin Tries To Lighten Mood At Meet With Trump

Both leaders broke into brief smiles as Vladimir Putin handed over the souvenir. (AFP)

Russia's President Vladimir Putin tried to lighten the mood at a post-summit news conference with American leader Donald Trump on Monday by tossing him a World Cup football.



Trump had congratulated his opposite number on Russia's successful hosting of the competition, which came to a climax on Sunday a day before the Helsinki summit.



Facing a barrage of questions about the war in Syria and Russia's alleged role in Trump's 2016 election victory, both men broke into brief smiles as the Kremlin chief handed over the souvenir.



"Speaking about having the ball in our court in Syria," Putin said, in an awkward change of subject. "President Trump has just mentioned that we've successfully concluded the football World Cup.



"Speaking of football, actually, Mr President, I will give the ball to you and now the ball is in your court. All the more as the United States will host the World Cup in 2026."



