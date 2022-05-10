Vladimir Putin Sparks More Health Rumours As He Covers Legs With Blanket At Parade

Kremlin has never commented on reports of Putin's alleged ill-health.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet again fuelled speculation over his health by covering his legs with a blanket at Victory Day celebrations. According to photos and videos doing the rounds on social media, Mr Putin had a thick green cover draped over his legs as he sat among Second World War veterans and senior dignitaries to watch a military parade in Moscow's Red Square.

Separately, the Independent reported that the Russian leader, wearing a black bomber jacket, was also spotted coughing and was the only person among his group who needed additional coverings to combat the relatively mild 9-degree Celsius weather in the nation's capital. A video also reportedly showed Mr Putin appearing to limp, sparking more rumours around his health, with reports suggesting that the Kremlin leader could have Parkinson's or cancer.

"The tough guy" #Putin is the only one who shows weakness during today's parade and sits under a blanket and holds his hands! ????#RussiaWarCrimespic.twitter.com/nm2wI9BT0q — ???????????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????????? (@Top_dog_mindset) May 9, 2022

This comes just after it was reported last month that the Kremlin leader might undergo surgery, possibly for cancer. Citing the Russian Telegram channel General SVR, the Independent reported that Mr Putin's doctors have warned him the surgery might incapacitate him for a “short time”.

Moreover, another video emerged on social media showing Vladimir Putin slouching and tightly holding a table throughout a meeting with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. The video showed the 69-year-old appearing bloated, holding onto the corner of the table for the entire 12-minute meeting. Newsweek even pointed out that during a separate meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Mr Putin was seen clutching the table for support.

It is to mention that the Kremlin has never commented on reports of the Russian leader's alleged ill-health. In fact, according to news.com.au, it is believed that the Kremlin tightly controls Mr Putin's appearances - including even putting time limits on his meetings to try and maintain his strongman persona.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Mr Putin used his massive Victory Day parade to justify his brutal war on Ukraine - telling Russian troops that they must battle on for the nation's survival and to stop the “horror of a global war”. He also went on to add that the war in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was “preparing for the invasion” of Russia.