Caught On Camera: Russian Ambassador Attacked With Red Paint At Victory Day Event In Poland

Russian delegation was forced to leave the area, accompanied by police officers.

Russia's ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev, was hit with red paint at an annual Victory Day event commemorating the end of World War II. According to Independent, protesters attacked Mr Andreev in front of the Soviet Solders' Cemetery.

Footage widely shared on social media shows red paint being hurled from behind Mr Andreev before a demonstrator beside him struck him in the face with the liquid. The ambassador is seen maintaining his composure despite dripping in paint. He then wipes away the liquid from his face but does not respond to the protesters.

The Russian ambassador to Poland was attacked as he tried to lay a wreath at the Soviet soldiers' cemetery in Warsaw. pic.twitter.com/FFtBzuRITW — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) May 9, 2022

Independent reported that the activists also successfully barred the envoy and other members of the Russian delegation from laying a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw. The demonstrators, dressed in white sheets splattered with fake blood symbolising the victims of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, carried Ukrainian flags and chanted “fascist”. The Russian delegation was forced to leave the area, accompanied by police officers.

Also Read | Russia Defending "Motherland" In Ukraine: Putin On Victory Day

This incident comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech marking the 77th anniversary of the triumph of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in 1945 in which he stated that Russia's military actions in Ukraine are a timely and necessary response to Western policies. Mr Putin said that defending the “Motherland” when its fate is being decided has always been sacred.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that According to Independent, Poland has been at the forefront of helping Ukraine, welcoming millions of escaping residents trying to flee Russian bombings. It has even criticised Russia for “genocidal” and “imperialist” actions in Ukraine. Russia, on the other hand, has reportedly accused Poland of being “the most evil and vulgar” critic of Moscow's actions.