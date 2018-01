Vladimir Putin Says Moscow Wants To Develop 'Stable Relations' With US

Share EMAIL PRINT Vladimir Putin said Russia wanted to establish long-term and stable relations with US. Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow wanted to develop relations with the United States instead of taking any retaliatory steps after the report on the people with ties to Putin was published on Tuesday.



"We want to establish long-term and stable relations," Putin said.



