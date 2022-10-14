Vladimir Putin Says He 'Doesn't See The Need' For Talks With Joe Biden

Vladimir Putin said he saw "no need" for talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he saw "no need" for talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden as tensions with Washington soar over a litany of issues including Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We should ask him if he's ready to hold such talks with me or not. I don't see the need, to be honest," President Putin said, asked about a potential meeting with Joe Biden on the sidelines of a G20 summit in November.

He added that his participation in the summit hosted by Indonesia is not yet decided.

"The question of my trip there has not been finalised. Russia will certainly take part. As for the format, we're still thinking about it," Vladimir Putin told reporters following a summit in Kazakhstan.

Speaking earlier this week, President Biden said he had "no intention" of meeting with Mr Putin but did not rule out potential talks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)