Vladimir Putin Ready For Ukraine Truce Talks. But There Are Conditions

Donald Trump kept up the pressure on Ukraine to move ahead with a peace deal as signals emerged that the Kremlin would be willing to accept a temporary truce under certain conditions. As the American president pursues an agreement to end the war triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor three years ago, he's reversed years of US support for Kyiv, instead courting Moscow.

"We're doing very well with Russia," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday. "I'm finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine."

Trump's advisers are already sketching out how they might ease the sanctions imposed on Russia because of the war, including a cap imposed on prices for its oil sales, according to people familiar with the discussions.

At the same time, US and Ukrainian officials are preparing to meet Tuesday in Saudi Arabia in an attempt to improve relations and restore American arms and intelligence to Kyiv, both of which Trump suspended after a White House blowup with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Feb. 28.

Trump's embrace of Russia has raised fears in Ukraine and among its allies in Europe that he would try to force Kyiv into a deal on terms favorable to the Kremlin.

Russian officials conveyed their willingness to consider a short-term truce, provided there was progress toward a final peace settlement, in talks with US counterparts last month, according to people familiar with the matter who asked for anonymity to describe private talks.

In order to agree to a cessation of hostilities, there would have to be a clear understanding about the framework principles of the final peace accord, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Russia will insist in particular on establishing the parameters of an eventual peacekeeping mission, including agreement on which countries would take part, said another person familiar with the issue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn't immediately respond to a request to comment.

Russia stepped up air attacks on Ukraine overnight, officials in Kyiv said, launching hundreds of missiles, drones and other weapons at targets across the country.

Still Trump said he's confident Vladimir Putin wants an accord. But early Friday, he threatened in a social-media post to impose more sanctions and tariffs on Russia if it doesn't move forward with talks. He didn't mention those threats in his comments later and it wasn't clear what new restrictions could be imposed given the broad limits already in place on Russia.

Since his January 20 inauguration, Trump has overturned US policy on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to try to bring a rapid end to Europe's worst conflict in 80 years.

He held telephone talks with Putin last month and they agreed to hold a summit, though no date has been set. Trump abandoned US support for Ukraine's eventual entry into NATO, and his top officials said it was unrealistic to expect a return of all Ukrainian territory seized by Russia since 2014.

After the confrontation with Zelenskiy at the White House, Trump paused military aid to Ukraine and has suspended some intelligence-sharing with Kyiv, shocking European allies who say the US risks rewarding Russia's aggression.

And on Friday, a spokesperson for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency said it had temporarily halted Ukraine's access to satellite imagery from the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery system. The suspension was reported earlier by the New York Times.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy cited the latest Russian attacks as evidence that the Kremlin "has to be forced into peace."

He took a conciliatory note with Trump, saying, "Today the most intensive work with President Trump's team ever has been going on all day at various levels."

"Ukraine is very constructive," he added.

Zelenskiy is sending top aides to meet with Trump administration officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. US special envoy Steve Witkoff said the meeting was intended to reach "a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire."

Russia has said it won't accept the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil, rejecting a proposal by European countries to put together a "coalition of the willing" to help monitor any peace accord.

Any easing of sanctions on Moscow would be another divergence in policy with allies, who worked closely with the previous administration to impose the restrictions. Officials in London and Brussels have indicated they wouldn't prematurely lift the limits imposed since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

An early barometer of the Trump administration's approach to Russia sanctions will come next week when a general license permitting a wind-down in purchases of the country's energy products is set to expire. If the Treasury Department allows the exemption on some transactions to lapse, it could ratchet up pressure on the Kremlin.

Putin has repeatedly brushed aside Trump's bid for a quick halt to the war. During his annual news conference in December, he said: "We don't need a truce - we need peace: long-term, durable, with guarantees for the Russian Federation and its citizens."

Russia on Thursday rejected a Franco-British plan for a partial one-month truce covering air and maritime operations including a halt to strikes targeting energy infrastructure.

