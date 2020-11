Vladimir Putin says India and China may start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine (File)

India and China may start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Tuesday.

Putin also proposed that the creation of a vaccine research centre for BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - be sped up, TASS reported.

