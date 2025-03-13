Vladimir Putin, In Military Uniform, Visits Kursk For First Time Since Ukraine Attacked It

President Vladimir Putin has visited the western Russian region of Kursk for the first time since Ukrainian forces seized some territory in the region. Appearing on Russian state television dressed in a pixilated military uniform, Putin visited a control centre in Kursk region used by Russian troops.

"Indeed, in the shortest possible time is to finally defeat the enemy entrenched in the Kursk region and still conducting defensive actions here," Putin said, addressing Russia's top military brass.

Putin heard a report from Valery Gerasimov, head of the Russian General Staff, who told him that Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region were now surrounded.

"Its systematic destruction is underway," Gerasimov said.

Putin said Russian forces should completely liberate the region from the Ukrainian troops as soon as possible, the news agencies reported.

Putin said Russia should treat Ukrainian soldiers captured as prisoners of war in Kursk Region as terrorists.

"People who are in the Kursk region, who commit crimes against civilians here, who oppose our armed forces, law enforcement agencies and special services, ... are the people we should certainly treat as terrorists," Putin said, adding that Russia does not intend to extend the Geneva Conventions to foreigners fighting on Ukraine's side.

