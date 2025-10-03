"We Love Indian Cinema": Vladimir Putin On Russia's Love For Bollywood

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his admiration for Indian cinema, saying it continues to enjoy massive popularity in Russia.



“We love Indian cinema,” Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Group in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi. He added that other than India itself, Russia is probably the only country in the world that has a separate television channel dedicated to streaming Indian movies day and night.



Putin also stressed that ties extend beyond politics and diplomacy to cultural and humanitarian connections. He pointed out that many Indian students study in Russia and that his country and its people embrace Indian culture, particularly cinema.

Bollywood's Popularity In Russia



Putin's comments are a reflection of the long-standing cultural bridge between the two nations, which goes back to the popularity of Indian films in the Soviet era. Stars like Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty were household names across Russia.



Audiences connected with rags-to-riches tales and battles between good and evil. Mithun Chakraborty's 1982 blockbuster Disco Dancer became the highest-grossing Indian film in the Soviet Union. Along with Raj Kapoor's 1951 movie Awaara, it remains one of only two Indian films estimated to have sold over 100 million tickets overseas.



Putin's Past Admiration For Indian Cinema



Even in the past, Putin has expressed his appreciation for Indian films. In 2024, during a media briefing ahead of the BRICS Summit, he praised Bollywood, calling Indian cinema the most popular in Russia.



When asked if Moscow would offer incentives to BRICS nations to shoot films in Russia, Putin highlighted India's strong cultural impact. “If we look at BRICS member states, I think in this country Indian films are most popular. We have a special TV channel with Indian movies being shown on it round the clock. We have a lot of interest in Indian films,” he said at the time.



Putin added that cultural exchanges between BRICS countries were already well established, citing film festivals as a major platform.



The Russian President had then also signalled openness to further collaboration with India's film industry. “We are positive that if Indian films are interested then we will find some common ground and promote them in Russia,” he said back then.