Russia hosted the World Cup 2018, which concluded today

President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that foreign visitors holding "fan ID" cards for the World Cup could have visa-free entry to Russia for the rest of 2018, news agencies reported.



"Foreign supporters who currently have fan IDs will be able to benefit from multiple entries into the Russian Federation without a visa until the end of the year," agencies quoted him as saying after France's victory over Croatia in the World Cup final in Moscow.