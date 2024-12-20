Vladimir Putin Calls For "More Interesting" Alternatives To Porn. Here's Why

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concerns about the widespread global popularity of pornographic content, calling for the development of more engaging alternatives to capture people's attention.

During his annual ‘Direct Line' event in Moscow on December 19, which lasted for over four hours, Mr Putin acknowledged the wide prevalence of pornographic content and proposed the development of more “interesting” alternatives to capture people's attention.

According to a report in RT (formerly Russia Today), Vladimir Putin said that adult content was not just an issue in Russia, but a global phenomenon, saying, “This is not only our problem, but also the problem of many other countries.”

He emphasised that while banning such content might be an option, it is more important to provide alternatives that can offer a more compelling and interesting experience. “The answer can be what? In general, you could ban, but you should always offer an alternative that is more interesting than a porn site. So that a person would get in there, open a porn site and say: ‘I've already seen this, I want to see something else'.”

Mr Putin's remarks come at a time when concerns over internet content and its effects on societal norms have reached global proportions. While many countries struggle with regulating adult material, Putin's focus is on fostering a cultural shift that offers more captivating and positive alternatives to online pornography.

According to a Statista report, visits to adult content websites globally are in billions. As of May 2024, Pornhub recorded around 5.49 billion visits per month, while Xvideos followed with 4.02 billion monthly visits. The Statista report also stated that adult content remained one of the leading categories for internet traffic.

A few months ago, in September 2024, Vladimir Putin made headlines with an unconventional proposal to address Russia's declining birth rate. He reportedly encouraged Russians to engage in intimate relations during lunch and coffee breaks at work. At the time, Russia's fertility rate stood at around 1.5 children per woman, significantly below the 2.1 rate needed to sustain a stable population.

Additionally, Russia's Health Minister, Dr Yevgeny Shestopalov, chimed in, asserting that being too busy at work should not be used as an excuse for avoiding procreation. He suggested that people could utilise their breaks to focus on expanding their families.