Vladimir Putin Biopic Set For Release, With An AI Twist

The film promises a "detailed analysis" of the Russian leader's life and mind.

An upcoming film titled 'Putin' has grabbed attention for its promise to delve deep into the life and personality of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Using advanced AI technology, the movie aims to portray Putin's character over six decades, including moments from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Scheduled for release in September, the trailer shows Putin in unusual situations, like wearing a soiled diaper and practicing karate.

Directed by Polish filmmaker Besaleel, also known as Patryk Vega, the film is described as a "psychological thriller" that aims to uncover the mysteries surrounding Putin's personality. Vega highlights the extensive three-year process of filming, advanced AI techniques, and careful storytelling used to explore the motives and actions of one of today's most talked-about political figures.

The producers are dedicated to presenting a detailed and realistic depiction of Putin's story, utilising cutting-edge AI to achieve this. Set to be released in English, 'Putin' promises to provide viewers with an unprecedented look into the complexities of Putin's life and influence.

In a statement released via PR Leap, Polish studio AIO said the film will be released in 35 countries and describes itself as "up close and personal with the Kremlin leader's story.".

The studio has released a 2.5-minute trailer for the film.

According to the makers, the movie was filmed over three years in locations such as the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Israel, Syria, Jordan, and Poland. The movie's timeliness is one of its most significant aspects.

"Putin is not just a film," filmmaker Vega states. "It's a response to a global quest to understand the motives and actions of one of the most controversial figures in contemporary politics. My production's mission is to provide viewers with a 'user manual' for Putin.