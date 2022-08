Vladimir Putin has agreed that a team of independent inspectors to visit the plant.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed that a team of independent inspectors can travel to the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant via Ukraine, the French presidency said after a call with Emmanuel Macron.

Vladimir Putin "reconsidered the demand" that the International Atomic Energy Agency travel through Russia to the site, Macron's office said.

