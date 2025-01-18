Parody Account Claims Vivek Ramaswamy Will Run For Ohio Governor, He Reacts

Vivek Ramaswamy thinks running for Ohio Governor is "not a bad idea." The Indian-American biotech entrepreneur sparked speculation after responding to a parody account on X (formerly Twitter) that claimed he was officially announcing his candidacy.

The post read, "I am officially announcing my candidacy for governor of Ohio. I am ready to lead with vision, integrity, and a commitment to addressing the needs of every Ohioan."

The former presidential candidate quickly clarified, "Note - the below is a parody account. (Not a bad idea, though)."

(Not a bad idea, though)

Mr Ramaswamy's comment came a day after sources close to him said he was preparing to run for governor as Ohio's current Republican leader, Mike DeWine, approaches the end of his term. DeWine cannot seek re-election in 2026.

"Vivek Ramaswamy's base plan remains the same: to achieve accomplishments within Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency initiative (DOGE) before announcing a gubernatorial run," an Ohio political operative shared with Fox News.

Mr Ramaswamy, an Ohio native, was appointed alongside billionaire Elon Musk to lead DOGE, which aims to restructure the federal government, reduce regulations, and cut expenditures. Donald Trump has set a deadline for DOGE's work to be completed "no later than July 4, 2026" - ahead of the Ohio governor's race set for November that year.

Another source familiar with Mr Ramaswamy's strategy confirmed that plans are already in motion. "The statement is drafted. It is ready," they told The Washington Post, adding that his official announcement might come after DeWine selects a replacement for Vice President-elect JD Vance in the Senate.

On Friday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted would temporarily fill the US Senate seat vacated by former Senator JD Vance. Vance, now vice president-elect, stepped down earlier this month ahead of Monday's inauguration.

Ohio, once a key general election battleground, has leaned increasingly Republican over the past decade, with the GOP consistently dominating statewide elections.