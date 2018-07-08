Vishnu Idol Worth Crores Of Rupees Recovered In Bangladesh Raid: Report

The officials said that the idol would be handed over to the treasury (Representational)

A 70-kg touchstone idol of Hindu God Vishnu, worth crores of rupees, has been recovered in northern Bangladesh according to a media report.

The idol was recovered last night from a house at Paschim Haghuria village in Natore district, 203-km from the capital, the Dhaka Tribune reported, citing officials.

A team of Natore district administration raided the house following a tip-off, NDC Anindya Kumar said.

The idol weighed about 70-kg and was worth several crores of rupees.

Natore Deputy Commissioner Shahina Khatun said the idol would be handed over to the treasury.