Viral Video Shows United Airlines Passenger Violently Attacking Plane Seat

A shocking video of a plane passenger violently attacking his chair in flight is going viral on social media. The viral clip, shared on Reddit, shows the passenger standing on his reclined seat, stomping it repeatedly as fellow passengers look in shock. At one moment, he also attempts to dismantle the seat by jumping on it violently. According to the New York Post, the incident took place on November 16 aboard a United Airlines flight from Austin to Los Angeles.

"Testing out the new lie-flat seats in United Economy," the caption of the Reddit post read.

Watch the video below:

According to the Post, fellow passenger Gino Galofaro filmed the wild incident. He recounted waking up to the commotion and stepping in to help restrain the disruptive individual. He shared that initially no on tried to intervene and stop the passenger from creating a ruckus. "The flight attendant walked by a couple times, nobody was doing anything," he recalled.

Then, Mr Galofaro stepped in to stop the senseless rampage. He said that he along with two other passengers "zip-tied" the man's hands and feet and "seat belted him to the seat". Upon arrival, the disrupter was met by police.

"Local law enforcement met United Flight 502 upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport after a customer became disruptive. We thank our crew for helping address the situation and working to ensure the safety of everyone on board," a United Airlines spokesperson said. They added that they subsequently "banned this customer from future United flights".

Mr Galofaro, on the other hand, said he hopes to contact the culprit's family to see if he can offer any assistance.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, users joked about the incident. "Maybe there was just a really big spider on the headrest," jokingly wrote one user. "DIY to improve seat comfort and quality," quipped another.