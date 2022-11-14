Viral Video Shows United Airlines Passenger Assaulting Flight Attendant

The FBI has also launched an investigation into the matter.

A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to hospital after an altercation with a passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago. The incident took place on Sunday morning, according to Fox32 Chicago. A video of the flight attendant's encounter with the angry, shouting female passenger has appeared on social media platform Twitter too. It shows the woman holding a baby screaming and being told to "step back" on the flight. According to the tweet accompanying the video, the incident took place after the flight landed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Watch the video:

Flight attendant assaulted on @united flight 476 that just landed in Chicago at @fly2ohare. pic.twitter.com/4ksmKl5PAC — Peter Kondelis (@PeterKondelis) November 13, 2022

As the video starts, the passenger is heard screaming in the plane's aisle. "Where is it?" she is heard saying.

"Ma'am, we are landing," a flight attendant is heard telling her. That's when the situation turns frantic. "Sarah, step back," the flight attendant is heard saying.

But the woman is seen walking towards the flight attendant who shouts with more urgency in her voice.

Other crew members also rushed to help their colleague, the video shows just before ending.

The Chicago police said they were called for "a disturbance" that happened on Flight 476 and responded to its gate at around 6am, according to New York Post.

"A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.

Three people, including one of the flight attendants, were taken to nearby Resurrection Hospital for observation, according to the police.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, according to United Airlines. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also launched an investigation.