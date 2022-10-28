Viral Video Shows Impact Of Missile Strike Metres Away From Ukraine Coffee Shop

The war in Ukraine is already in its ninth month.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its 247th day and the country has suffered massive infrastructural losses. Millions of Ukrainians were uprooted by the war and are living a life of refugees.

According to the Guardian, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that his country has seen Russia launch more than 8,000 airstrikes and fire 4,500 missiles.

The missile and drone attacks have damaged Ukraine's electricity network, causing widespread power cuts over the last two weeks.

One such missile strike was recorded on a coffee shop's CCTV camera, and the video quickly gained popularity on social media.

A woman was processing an order for her customer when suddenly, a missile attack that had dropped some metres away from them impacted them.

The footage showed the force of the missile strikes, which rocked the entire establishment and caused items to fall from the shelves.

Meanwhile, the news agency AFP reported that Russia mobilised 300,000 reservists in just over a month to join Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, a top official said Friday, after a call-up that triggered an exodus of men unwilling to fight.

President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation last month to support his troops in Ukraine, where Russia has recently suffered ground defeats.

"The task of recruiting 300,000 people has been completed," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised meeting with Putin.

Shoigu added that "no additional (mobilisation) tasks are planned", but said Russia was still recruiting volunteers and soldiers under contract.

Shoigu said 82,000 of the mobilised people were in Ukraine, with 41,000 of them deployed to military units.



(With inputs from AFP)