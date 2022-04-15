Viral Video: Passengers Beg To Get Off Plane In US After Aborted Landings

Passengers on JetBlue flight begging to the crew members to let them off.

A dramatic video of passengers on JetBlue flight in the United States begging to the crew members to let them off after multiple aborted landings at John F Kennedy airport in New York has shocked the internet. The incident took place a week ago, but the video is still circulating widely on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Disturbing video on JetBlue flight 1852 captured passengers begging to get off the plane in Newark, saying that they were scared after several failed attempts to land at JFK Airport during bad weather.

Once the weather cleared they departed again for JFK where it safely landed. pic.twitter.com/3zi3gcLKmU — ∼Marietta (@ThisIsMarietta) April 13, 2022

It shows some chaotic scenes on the flight as passengers learn about the failed landings due to bad weather.

"We've got to get off the plane, people are sick back there. We are six hours on a three-hour flight. It's dangerous, we tried to land four times already. It's dangerous, we're scared to fly," a passenger is heard saying in the video.

Flight 1852 was on its way to JFK from Cancun, Mexico, and due to bad weather, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) advised the pilot to take it to Newark Liberty International in New Jersey, 30 minutes away.

"My kids are panicking, people are sick back there, we've got to get off this plane," one male passenger was filmed telling the harried flight attendants. "It's dangerous; we've tried to land four times already. Take me to jail; I don't care."

"It's not your fault, it's not their fault, we just want to get off," another man said.

Later on, JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski told Fox Business that Flight 1852 got diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport "due to inclement weather" over JFK. "Because necessary customs clearance for the aircraft was not available at Newark, the aircraft remained on the ground for 60 minutes before leaving for JFK, where it safely landed," he said in a statement.

Winds at JFK around the time the aircraft attempted to land were gusting near 35 miles per hour with visibility of about a half-mile and light rain.