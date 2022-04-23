Viral Video: 'Ninja Kitty' Plays Game On Tablet, Internet Gives Thumbs Up

A kitten can be seen playing Fruit-Ninja, on a tablet.



A video is going viral on social media in which a kitten can be seen playing Fruit-Ninja, a popular game, on a tablet. The video is sure to take all your worries away.

The video clip, shared on Twitter by user @Yoda4ever on April 19, has a caption: “Ninja kitty got a little carried away”

Ninja kitty got a little carried away..???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/vZDwPNwoYF — ????o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 19, 2022

Fruit-Ninja is a hit fruit-slicing mobile game enjoyed by billions of players all over the world.

The video has gotten over 16 lakh views and still counting. In the video, the kitten seems to appear with a woman and the tablet lying on the couch. The gamer kitten tries to slice all the fruits appearing on screen as it doesn't want to miss any one of it.

Other Instagram users have also reacted on the post with funny laughing emoji and hearts.

“Now there's no escape for u,” one user has commented.

Cats playing games on tablets have become so popular that companies have started to create apps specifically for our furry companions.



One company has created three different applications for cats, one of which features an animated mouse that the cat may hunt.

Another game allows cats to use a tablet to 'paint' digitally. The app description states, "Watch your cat create vibrant, abstract expressionist paintings while chasing a rainbow mouse".

Domestication of cats believed to have started in ancient Egypt. There were 220 million pet cats and 480 million stray cats in the world in 2021, according to estimates.

