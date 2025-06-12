Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A video shows a Black woman in New York pleading with protesters to let her pass to work.

A video circulating online shows a Black mother in New York City pleading with a crowd protesting against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department to let her pass so she could get to work. The protesters had blocked traffic as part of a demonstration on Tuesday. One protester is seen sarcastically mocking the woman, showing no concern for her situation.

A journalist at the scene captured the tense moment and questioned the activists: "How do you feel as white people stopping a Black woman from going to work?" The footage has sparked outrage online, with many criticising the protesters for their lack of empathy and disruptive tactics.

New York City — A black woman pleads with leftist rioters to stop blocking traffic so that she can drive to work. The man laughs and mocks her. Video by @sav_says_: pic.twitter.com/SVfIZwhWpw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 11, 2025

The woman repeatedly asked to be let through, but the protestors refused, drawing widespread condemnation for their dismissive attitude and tone-deaf behaviour during the exchange.

Anti-ICE protests

Huge anti-ICE protests have taken place in many US cities, including New York, Atlanta and Chicago, where demonstrators shouted at and scuffled with security officers. Some protesters climbed onto the Picasso sculpture in Santa Plaza, while others refrained from chanting that estimating remuneration should beer abolished.

The officials said on Wednesday that US Marines will join National Guard troops on the streets of Los Angeles within two days. They would have the right to detain anyone who interferes with immigration officers on raids.

Meanwhile, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted photos on X of National Guard troops accompanying ICE officers on an immigration raid. Trump administration officials have vowed to redouble the immigration raids in response to the street protests.

📷The California National Guard @TheCalGuard and law enforcement officials protect federal property from demonstrators and rioters in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/NfgcDmy7Br — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 12, 2025

The last time the military was used for direct police action under the Insurrection Act was in 1992, when the California governor at the time asked President George HW Bush to help respond to Los Angeles riots over the acquittal of police officers who beat Black motorist Rodney King.