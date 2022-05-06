Viral Video: Motorcycle Rams Into A Car On Freeway In Thailand

A motorcycle is seen ramming into a car on a freeway.

A video going viral on the internet shows a scary accident in Thailand where a motorcycle is seen ramming into a car on a freeway. The incident took place in April, but the video has been posted by ViralHog today.

The 12-second video has been shot by a dashcam on a car which was passing by at the same time.

As seen in the video, the man on the bike collides with a car after which his two-wheeler skids on the road and takes several turns. Fortunately, the man is wearing a helmet.

The dashcam video from the rear of the car passing by shows the man getting up after the accident. There is no sign of an injury as seen in the video captured by the dashcam.

Road safety is a big issue in many countries, including India. It is important to use caution, drive cautiously, and adhere to traffic laws.

According to a report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2019, 1,51,113 people died in accidents in India in 2019. It further said that road accidents continue to be a leading cause of death, disabilities and hospitalisation in the country.

Every year, lives of around 1.3 million people are cut short globally due to road accident. Non-fatal injuries affect between 20 and 50 million additional people, with many of them resulting in disabilities, as per a World Health Organization (WHO) report.