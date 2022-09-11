Viral Video: King Charles Furiously Signals To Aide To Clear Desk During Proclamation Ceremony

Charles III was proclaimed Britain's new king by the Accession Council on Saturday.

Videos of an "irritated" King Charles III have gone viral on the internet after the new monarch was caught grimacing and motioning toward royal aides during the ceremony that officially proclaimed him the King.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, the Accession Council made the official proclamation of King Charles on Saturday. However, moments before signing the Accession Proclamation, the monarch found himself having to frantically gesture at aides to clear the desk where he was to ink his name on the documents.

Charles covers up breaking wind at his accession by wafting and blaming the pen tray and ink for the eh, pen and ink. pic.twitter.com/ZfW3cNPMIN — DimEagleBuckie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌱🇪🇺 ⚛️ 💛 🤝 💚 (@BuckieDim) September 10, 2022

In the clip, King Charles appeared frustrated to have both a pen box and the inkpot on the small desk, which also had to fit the large documents. He gestured to aides to clear the desk, leading to the items being rearranged.

Once the documents were placed, King Charles again signalled to an aide to remove the pen box from the table, giving him room to sign the historic document.

Signalling at an aide through clenched teeth to move something out of his way pic.twitter.com/SSe8j8VeUz — Emma Devlin (@theactualemma) September 10, 2022

This awkward moment caught the attention of several social media users. While some found the moment humorous, others found it surprisingly relatable. "First day on the job and already he's fed up. LOL," wrote one user. "Given the situation, I would be annoyed as well," added another.

Meanwhile, during the ceremony, the 73-year-old officially took his vows as the new king, saying that he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibility of sovereignty". He stated that his mother, who died on Thursday in Balmoral, "gave an example of lifelong long and selfless service" that he promised to emulate.

"As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," King Charles said in his first address to the nation on Saturday.